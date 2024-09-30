Medical experts caution that chest & abdominal pain are not signs of ulcers

They made this clarification while addressing patients during the specialists’ monthly ‘ground rounds’ at the hospital in Port Harcourt on Monday.

According to Dr Amadi Christian, a Cardiovascular Surgeon, abdominal pain can signify stomach cancer or ovarian malignancy. He stressed that only an endoscopic test could confirm an ulcer diagnosis.

“Patients should consult a specialist or gastroenterologist for an endoscopy to determine whether they have an ulcer or not.”

Christian warned that misdiagnosis could lead to harmful treatment and delayed diagnosis of life-threatening conditions like stomach cancer. He also discussed aortic aneurysm enlargement, urging individuals to seek medical advice for unusual symptoms.

Prof. Nyengidiki Kennedy, a Gynaecological oncologist, highlighted the similarities between ovarian cancer and ulcer symptoms, emphasising accurate diagnosis before treatment.