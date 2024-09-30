ADVERTISEMENT
Medical experts caution that chest & abdominal pain are not signs of ulcers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The medical expert stressed that only an endoscopic test could confirm an ulcer diagnosis.

Medical experts caution that chest & abdominal pain are not signs of ulcers
Medical experts caution that chest & abdominal pain are not signs of ulcers [Pulse Kenya]

They made this clarification while addressing patients during the specialists’ monthly ‘ground rounds’ at the hospital in Port Harcourt on Monday.

According to Dr Amadi Christian, a Cardiovascular Surgeon, abdominal pain can signify stomach cancer or ovarian malignancy. He stressed that only an endoscopic test could confirm an ulcer diagnosis.

“Patients should consult a specialist or gastroenterologist for an endoscopy to determine whether they have an ulcer or not.”

Christian warned that misdiagnosis could lead to harmful treatment and delayed diagnosis of life-threatening conditions like stomach cancer. He also discussed aortic aneurysm enlargement, urging individuals to seek medical advice for unusual symptoms.

Prof. Nyengidiki Kennedy, a Gynaecological oncologist, highlighted the similarities between ovarian cancer and ulcer symptoms, emphasising accurate diagnosis before treatment.

He noted that ovarian cancer could be successfully treated with early detection, citing UPTH’s capability to manage complex cases. Prof. Datonye Alasia, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council, emphasised multidisciplinary collaboration in treating complex cases, encouraging other healthcare facilities to adopt similar approaches.

News Agency Of Nigeria

