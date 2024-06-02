Mechanics, barbers, drivers now into cultism - Lagos CP expresses worry

He said this on Saturday at Ikeja, during an event organised by the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) tagged: “Teenagers Stay Informed: Know the Dangers of Cultism and Drugs”

According to Fayoade, cultism and drug abuse have become a big security threat that needs to be attended to.

He urged the public to support its drive to eradicate the menaces from society.

“Today, cultism is not only in higher institutions, it has taken over every fabric of the society; mechanics, barbers, drivers and others are now members of cults.

“Cultists don’t do anything meaningful but disturb the peace of the community, fighting, claiming superiority and destroying lives and property.

“The law enforcement agencies, government, family, stakeholders and individuals, must join hands to tame these menaces that have eaten deep into our society,” he said.

According to him, cultism and drug abuse lead to other criminal activities such as armed robbery, murder, rape and other vices.

“When you engage in cult activity and drug abuse, you will be prone to committing other crimes.

“We are losing the precious lives of our youths that would have contributed to the economy and social development of our country,” he said.

The police boss said that the aftermath of drug abuse was a serious medical condition.

“When you are mentally derailed, you cannot do anything meaningful with your life; your family and society will also be affected,” he said.

The police boss advocated for good parenting for the youth to be properly guided not to stray out of the right way by joining destructive groups such as cults and other criminal groups.

“Parents, pay special attention to your children, teach them to do the right thing and always advise them against peer pressure,” he said.

In the same vein, the National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, warned students to away from anyone or activity that encouraged the use of drugs, cultism and all other vices capable of derailing their journey in life.

“Reject cultism and drug abuse to face your education so you can become better students with a brighter future,” she said

According to her, one of the consequences of joining a cult is death.

She called for concerted efforts to fight the vices to save Nigerian children from destruction.