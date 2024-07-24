ADVERTISEMENT
Matawalle donates ₦5m to family of his ex-DG of Protocol

The former governor described the deceased as a humble gentleman, who carried out his duty with diligence, passion, and trust.

Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)

Yusuf died on Monday in Gusau after a brief illness.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by the State All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was the former DG Protocol, Government House Gusau during Matawalle’s administration.

Until his demise, Yusuf served as the Permanent Secretary, Zamfara Ministry for Youths and Sports Development.

According to the statement, Matawalle was represented at the condolence visit by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani.

“The deceased will be missed and remembered for his good contributions to the development of the state and the society in general.

“He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, repose his soul in Jannatul Firdaus and give the family fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.

The minister presented a donation of ₦5 million, 10 bags of rice, five bags of maize, five bags of millet, five cartons of spaghetti, five cartons of macaroni and a bag of sugar to the family.

Responding on behalf of the family, Alhaji Lawali Sani thanked the former governor for the gesture.

