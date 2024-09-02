ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Many killed as Boko Haram terrorists loot, burn shops & houses in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gunmen also dropped some fliers with Arabic inscriptions.

Suspected insurgents burn houses, shops, kill many in Yobe – Police [Peoples Gazette]
Suspected insurgents burn houses, shops, kill many in Yobe – Police [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Yobe police Command Spokesman, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

"We are yet to ascertain the number of lives lost in the incident, which occurred at about 4 pm on Sunday in the remote village.

"The incident was reported to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Station by Babagana Goni and Bako Ibrahim both residents of Mafa.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs attacked Mafa ward on more than 50 motorcycles and set ablaze many shops and houses.

“The terrorists also killed many people, but we are yet to ascertain the actual number of the casualties,” the spokesman said.

He said that the gunmen also dropped some fliers with Arabic inscriptions. NAN reports on Friday, that terrorists also attacked a private school in neighbouring Geidam, killing three students and injuring one.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Many killed as Boko Haram terrorists loot, burn shops & houses in Yobe

Many killed as Boko Haram terrorists loot, burn shops & houses in Yobe

Nigerians call for Kyari's probe amid lingering fuel scarcity

Nigerians call for Kyari's probe amid lingering fuel scarcity

Troops disable MRAPs stuck in Zamfara forest to thwart terrorist use - DHQ

Troops disable MRAPs stuck in Zamfara forest to thwart terrorist use - DHQ

Dangote Refinery set to begin petrol rollout amid crude supply disputes

Dangote Refinery set to begin petrol rollout amid crude supply disputes

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

5 controversial spendings by Bola Tinubu's administration

5 controversial spendings by Bola Tinubu's administration

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

VIDEO: Troops withdraw as bandits capture military vehicle in tactical setback

VIDEO: Troops withdraw as bandits capture military vehicle in tactical setback

'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly