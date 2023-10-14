ADVERTISEMENT
Many feared dead, buildings destroyed as transformer explodes in Plateau community

Nurudeen Shotayo

Residents said the transformer exploded in the middle of the night, leading to death and destruction of properties in the community.

Many fear dead, buildings destroyed as transformer explodes in Plateau community
Many fear dead, buildings destroyed as transformer explodes in Plateau community [tribune]

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 14, 2023, also left some residential buildings and shops in the area in ruins, report claims.

According to residents' accounts, the destructive transformer had exploded around 3:am and set fire to the surrounding buildings and shops, leading to the death of the victims.

John Silas, a resident of the community, confirmed the incident to ThePunch in Jos on Saturday.

“The people of Kabong village in the Gada Biu community woke up this morning around 3 a.m. to mourn the death of four persons. They were electrocuted due to an electric transformer explosion in the area. I understand that more others were trapped in the fire and we don’t know their fate now,” Silas was quoted as saying.

For his part, Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, told the paper that they were aware of the fire incident and that an investigation had commenced to unravel the cause.

Yes, we are aware. Some people also sustained injuries and had been taken to the hospital. So, we have deployed our officers and men to the area to investigate the incident,” Alfred said.

