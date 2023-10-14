Many feared dead, buildings destroyed as transformer explodes in Plateau community

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 14, 2023, also left some residential buildings and shops in the area in ruins, report claims.

According to residents' accounts, the destructive transformer had exploded around 3:am and set fire to the surrounding buildings and shops, leading to the death of the victims.

John Silas, a resident of the community, confirmed the incident to ThePunch in Jos on Saturday.

“The people of Kabong village in the Gada Biu community woke up this morning around 3 a.m. to mourn the death of four persons. They were electrocuted due to an electric transformer explosion in the area. I understand that more others were trapped in the fire and we don’t know their fate now,” Silas was quoted as saying.

For his part, Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, told the paper that they were aware of the fire incident and that an investigation had commenced to unravel the cause.