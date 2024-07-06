ADVERTISEMENT
Man re-arrested for robbery 3 years after escaping from Imo prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Inspector of Corrections, Casmir Obiozor, who received the escapee on behalf of NCoS, said he would be officially documented before other appropriate actions.

Re-arrested prison escapee, Chinonso Kalu (c) being handed over to the NCoS by the NSCDC in Owerri on Friday [NAN]
Re-arrested prison escapee, Chinonso Kalu (c) being handed over to the NCoS by the NSCDC in Owerri on Friday [NAN]

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Matthew Ovye, handed over the 28-year-old suspect shortly after parading him and one other, in Owerri.

Ovye said that the suspect, Chinonso Kalu was arrested by his men on duty at the Hero Square, Owerri, on June 6.

He said that Kalu was caught after he was seen jumping a fence shortly after allegedly robbing unsuspecting passersby of their valuables.

“In the course of our investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was one of the prisoners who took advantage of the April 5, 2021 jailbreak in Owerri to escape from the facility.

“We’re, therefore, handing him over to the NCoS for reabsorption in the facility and other necessary actions,“ he said.

The state NSCDC boss further spoke on the arrest of the second suspect, 31-year-old Israel Akinregbide.

He said that Akinregbide was arrested in the same complex as Kalu on May 12, shortly after some young men jumped into the premises of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

He said that the suspect would be prosecuted accordingly.

Ovye thanked other security agencies in the state for their continued synergy and pledged the NSCDC’s commitment to the protection of critical government infrastructure in line with their mandate.

He also thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for his continued support of the corps.

He advised residents of the state not to stay out late at night, especially in lonesome environments, to avoid falling victim to criminals.

