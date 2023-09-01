Makurdi will experience power outage on September 1 - JED
Head, Corporate Communications JED noted that the outage would enable the technical team fix the tilted tower near Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority in Makurdi.
Recommended articles
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 33KV electricity tower which supplies power to Makurdi town was recently vandalised by unknown persons. This is contained in a statement by Dr Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications JED in Makurdi on Friday.
He said that the outage would enable the technical team fix the tilted tower near Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority in Makurdi.
“Feeders that will be affected are 33kV Barrack Road and North Bank. The outage is expected to commence from 9 a.m. and Power will be restored as soon as the work is completed.
“We appeal to our customers who will be affected by this outage to kindly bear with us. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you better,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng