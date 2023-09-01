ADVERTISEMENT
Makurdi will experience power outage on September 1 - JED

News Agency Of Nigeria

Head, Corporate Communications JED noted that the outage would enable the technical team fix the tilted tower near Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority in Makurdi.

Power outage (Credit: Thecable.ng)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 33KV electricity tower which supplies power to Makurdi town was recently vandalised by unknown persons. This is contained in a statement by Dr Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications JED in Makurdi on Friday.

He said that the outage would enable the technical team fix the tilted tower near Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority in Makurdi.

Feeders that will be affected are 33kV Barrack Road and North Bank. The outage is expected to commence from 9 a.m. and Power will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

“We appeal to our customers who will be affected by this outage to kindly bear with us. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you better,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

