Makurdi will experience power outage on September 1 - JED

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 33KV electricity tower which supplies power to Makurdi town was recently vandalised by unknown persons. This is contained in a statement by Dr Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications JED in Makurdi on Friday.

He said that the outage would enable the technical team fix the tilted tower near Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority in Makurdi.

“Feeders that will be affected are 33kV Barrack Road and North Bank. The outage is expected to commence from 9 a.m. and Power will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

