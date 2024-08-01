ADVERTISEMENT
Maiduguri residents welcome declaration of curfew after deadly bomb blast

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in the state had dispersed thugs hiding under the cover of the nationwide protest to attack offices of Borno State Traffic Management Agency in Maiduguri.

Some of the residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the proactive measures by the government would go a long way in containing those trying to hijack the protest to settle scores.

They, however, urged the government to ensure a prompt review of the curfew as soon as the situation improve.

“Government declaration of curfew is a good development to contain those trying to hijack the protest for their wicked agenda.

“After over 10 years of insurgency, now that we are enjoying relative peace, we must not allow thugs to take advantage of the protest to return us to square one,” Abubakar Abdullahi, a resident of Maiduguri said.

Other residents, Peter Samuel, Salisu Danjuma, Rebecca Joseph and Mustapha Idris, also lauded the state government for imposing the curfew and urged for maximum support to ensure peace in the state.

Speaking on the curfew, the Borno Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said the curfew was to check the activities of criminals, assuring that it would be lifted as soon as normalcy returns.

Tar explained that the incident of Wednesday's bomb attack at Kawuri village of Konduga Local Government Area that led to the lost of lives made the government declare a curfew to prevent insurgents from taking advantage of the protest.

Tar lauded the security agencies in the state for their show of professionalism in tackling thugs who were trying to hijack the protest and urged the public to show understanding.

He assured that the Governor Babagana Zulum administration was committed to the security and welfare of its citizens.

The commissioner denied news making the rounds that some journalists were arrested, however, confirmed that they were only cautioned on their live coverage of violence during the protest.

“No journalist was arrested. We just called them to order and urged them to exercise restrain and operate within the principles of their professional ethics,” he said.

The commissioner urged journalists in the state to exhibit the spirit of professionalism and social responsibility while discharging their constitutional duty.

Meanwhile, the police in the state had dispersed thugs hiding under the cover of the nationwide protest to attack offices of Borno State Traffic Management Agency (BOTMA) in Maiduguri.

Commercial motorists, particularly tricyclists have been having issues with BOTMA officials over revenue and road safety issues in Maiduguri.

“We have been having issues with some of them over revenue and reckless driving, and any time there’s an opportunity like this, they attack us,” an officer with BOTMA who simply identified himself as Ibrahim said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

