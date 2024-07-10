Mahmoud congratulates Wike’s wife on elevation as Appeal Court Judge

Eberechi was among the 22 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal, sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mahmoud said in a congratulatory letter to the wife of the minister, that her contributions to the legal practice have been invaluable.

She added that her new role as an Appeal Court Judge was a well-deserved recognition of her outstanding achievements.

The minister expressed confidence that Eberechi’s wisdom and sound judgment would continue to positively impact the judicial system and uphold the rights and liberties of all individuals who come before her.

“Your appointment as a Judge in the Court of Appeal is a testament to your exceptional legal expertise, unwavering dedication to justice, and exemplary service to the legal profession.

“I have been informed that throughout your career, you have consistently demonstrated integrity, fairness, and a deep commitment to upholding the principles of law.

“Indeed, your appointment brings great pride not only to your colleagues and peers but also to the entire family members, especially my boss, the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike."

