Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja’s remains taken to Abuja for State burial

News Agency Of Nigeria

As a mark of respect, senior military officers formed a guard of honour upon the arrival of Lagbaja’s remains at the airport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagbaja’s remains, on Thursday, departed Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, aboard NAF918 at 10:14 am.

President Bola Tinubu had ordered a state burial for the late COAS. Lagbaja died on November 5 in Lagos during an illness. Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by Tinubu.

As a mark of respect, senior military officers formed a guard of honour upon the arrival of Lagbaja’s remains at the airport. The farewell ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including; Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, represented by White Cap chiefs.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Balla Abubakar, and the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede were at the event.

NAN reports that the interment of Lagbaja’s body is scheduled to take place at the National Military Cemetery on Friday (November 15).

