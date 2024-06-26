Let’s rally round Tinubu to salvage Nigeria, Shettima tells appointees

The spokesperson of the vice-president, Stanley Nkwocha in a statement, said Shettima spoke when he received a high-powered presidential delegation in Kano to condole with him over the loss of his mother-in-law.

The vice-president, who reiterated the president’s genuine leadership, maintained that Tinubu meant well for the nation.

He said, ” I want to register my sincere gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for sending such a high-level delegation to condole with us over the sad demise of our mother. That portrays the purity of heart and empathy of the President.”

”I wish to call on all of us to rally around him and see to it that we salvage this nation together.

”It’s not a game of apportioning blame. It’s a game of making this country work and if Nigeria works, Africa works. No matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of dawn.

”We are facing security challenges across this country, but the President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership and determined to address the problem of insecurity facing the entire nation.”

Shettima expressed profound gratitude to the government and people of Kano State for hosting him and members of his family for the past three days.

“Everyone that has come here is welcomed by the Governor. We have gone beyond politics. We are now in the phase of governance and what binds us together triumphs whatever that divides us,” he added.

On arrival in Kano, the delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, was received by Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano.

While delivering the president’s condolence message to Shettima, Gbajabiamila said Tinubu felt saddened about the passing of Shettima’s mother-in-law and sent his deepest sympathy and prayers.

” The President has sent us to commiserate with you and your family. He sends his best wishes, his prayers, and his thoughts to you and your wife and the entire family of the deceased.

” Mr President has asked that we convey to you his deepest sympathy and his prayers that the Almighty Allah grant our mother Al Jannah Firdaus and forgive her sins.

” It’s indeed saddening that she died. We commiserate with you on behalf of Mr President, on behalf of the government and behalf of his cabinet and the whole federal government of Nigeria,” he said.

