Lawmaker donates transformer to reconnect community with national grid

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zubairu called on the community to ensure the safety and proper maintenance of the project to enable it to stand the test of time for the benefit of future generations.

Rep. Abdulmalik Zubairu (APC-Zamfara)
Inaugurating the project, Zubairu, who represents the Bungudu/Maru federal constituency, said the gesture was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises.

The lawmaker, represented by the Chairman, Elders’ Committee of his constituency, Alhaji Hamisu-Iko Rawayya, said the project would greatly impact the lives of people of the area.

He noted that the project comprised the installation of a 33kva transformer, poles and general wearing to connect the town with the national grid from the main road.

“This is part of my mission, to ensure electricity supply to all the communities I am representing.

“This is necessary considering the importance of the project to the socio-economic development of the benefiting community.

“Since the inception of my representation, multi-million naira worth of projects cut across education, health and economic empowerment were executed across my constituency,” he noted.

The District Head of Sankalawa, Alhaji Lawali Sama’ila, commended the lawmaker for the project, saying that it had brought life to the community.

Sama’ila noted that the project would certainly increase socio-economic activities in the community, thereby improving individual and collective income apart from boosting social life.

“This is a golden opportunity for us after we have spent years without electricity in this town.

“We are going to ensure effective utilisation and maintenance of this project for our future benefit,” the district head assured.

Earlier, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bungudu local government, Alhaji Kabiru Dankulu described the project as timely and a welcome development.

Dankulu said people of the area had suffered a lack of power supply following the collapse of the electric system in the area.

“We appreciate the lawmaker for approving the request of this community, we are happy today we are inaugurating this project,” he said.

