Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

News Agency Of Nigeria

The association urged Tinubu to take steps to ensure that loans don’t end up in private bank accounts used to improve the living standard of Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the president of the association, Nazir Sunusi, said the committee would ensure the effective use of such funds.

Sunusi urged Tinubu to take steps to ensure that loans did not end up in private bank accounts used to improve the living standard of Nigerians, particularly for youths, women and children.

He said: “We need restructuring of the usage of these funds, implementations and outcomes. We request that the government should set up a committee to look into this quickly.

“We want it to be used transparently; on sustainable empowerment and support programmes that will be open to the public to verify.

“Let us impact the less privileged by now channelling the monies on sustainable empowerment and support.

“The government should direct that funds should be earmarked for sustainable empowerment to communities, LGAs, villages etc so that the vulnerable that the funds are meant for will benefit’’.

He said it was unfortunate in the past, a large chunk of World Bank loans had been spent on advocacy, meetings and consultancies.

“We don’t want our loans to be used again on any advocacy, meetings or consultancy, even paying for office rent’’, Sunusi told newsmen.

