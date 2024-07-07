ADVERTISEMENT
LASUTH's obstetric unit records 2,500 monthly child deliveries - CMD

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fabamwo emphasised that improving the well-being of mothers, infants, and children was an important public health goal for LASUTH and Lagos state.

LASUTH (Guardian)
Fabamwo made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Ayinke House is a maternal healthcare facility located within the premises of LASUTH and is reputed as Nigeria’s biggest maternity hospital after it was upgraded from an 80-bed facility to a 170-bed furnished with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Fabamwo said that the delivery rate had declined compared to the previous 3,000 per month child deliveries at the Ayinke House.

“It’s now low compared to what used to happen in the past, but I believe that the economy has actually cautioned people to limit the sizes of their families, so not too many people are eager to come out with babies anymore.

“There was a time many years back that we used to do 3,000 per month deliveries,” he said.

He emphasised that pregnant women are given health education during antenatal care and also counselled on family planning and child spacing after delivery at the hospital’s family planning clinic.

On how Ayinke House had assisted the state to reduce its maternal morbidity and mortality rate, Fabamwo said that the facility as a multispecialty medical centre provides comprehensive maternal services and professional training for medical students and resident doctors in the state.

According to Fabamwo, the hospital performs normal routine low-risk and high-risk deliveries associated with pregnancies at its intensive care facility.

We participate in the normal routine deliveries of cases that are low risk essentially to cater for the training of student midwives who come here from some of the universities that we have partnerships with.

“But over and beyond that, more importantly, is our high-risk cases, which is essentially what we deal with as several general hospitals and private hospitals refer high-risk cases to us to manage.

“Because in this hospital, we can offer multidisciplinary care. If a patient needs a cardiologist or other specialists, we can easily call them in because we are all on the same premises.

“So cases that need multidisciplinary care, advanced care all benefit from timely interventions and that has helped the state in reducing maternal morbidity and mortality,” he said.

The CMD said that Ayinke House boasts of an ultra-modern obstetric unit, recalling that it was re-commissioned in 2019 after some infrastructural upgrades.

According to him, the centre is equipped with four operating theatres, one emergency theatre, a 20-bed delivery suite, an intensive care room and 22 consultant obstetricians and gynaecologists.

The CMD added that care provided at Ayinke House, in conjunction with Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, and the different obstetric units in general hospitals, all contribute to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity rates in state hospitals.

He restated the hospital’s commitment to continue to offer quality, affordable and modern healthcare services to all citizens in Lagos, Nigeria and Africa.

