Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

This is contained in a notification Dr Henry Ayuk, Cross River Commissioner for Health in Calabar. Ayuk said the state government has began contact tracing and line listing.

“This is to notify the public of Lassa fever outbreak in Ejah Community of Osupong Ward 1, Obubra LGA.

“Investigation has been concluded and details of the deceased, a resident of Obubra, gotten from Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebony State—confirmed he died of Lassa fever,” he said.

He said that the state government has activated the Community Rescue Service Emergency Operation Centre. The state Rapid Response Team will be going to Obubra to join the LGA team to ensure contact tracing and line listing.

“The team will carryout a decontamination of affected premises, awareness creation and risk communication.

“We are also mobilising Lassa fever commodities, consumables and personal protective equipment to the General Hospital Obubra and other locations,” he stated.

The WHO says Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic disease caused by the Lassa virus. The UN says it is primarily transmitted to humans either through direct contact with infected Mastomys rodents, or through food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected rodents.