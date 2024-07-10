LASG moves to translate Lagos laws into Yoruba with AI

Gawat Jubril, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a statement posted on his X account on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

According to the statement, the three-day workshop aims at "boosting public order and safety, operational efficiency, and improved accessibility and scalability of Lagos State Laws.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoruba is the most popular language of communication in Lagos State even though the state is home to millions of people from different ethnic backgrounds.

Translating the laws into the Yoruba language may be seen as part of the Lagos State Government’s efforts to preserve and promote the Yoruba culture.

The Lagos State Government emphasised this in June when it announced its preparation for the Yoruba Week celebration coming up in September.

The festival, according to the government, has been structured to give a thorough narration of the Yoruba cultural heritage and inculcate the same in the next generation to maintain the socialisation trend.

During the event, the government noted that the Yoruba culture would be narrated through traditional music, dance, art exhibitions, and delectable culinary that would be available at venues earmarked for the celebration in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT