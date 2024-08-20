ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

News Agency Of Nigeria

The repair work is scheduled for August 21 between the hours of 10:00 pm and 4:00 am of August 22.

Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]
Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The repair work is scheduled for August 21 between the hours of 10:00 pm and 4:00 am of August 22.

“To manage the traffic inflow to the affected section during the repair works, motorists from the Third Mainland Bridge will not be able to turn right to access Osborne.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They will move straight to Obalende or Onikan to continue with their journeys.

“Similarly, motorists from Sura will not be able to access the ramp, they will turn right to connect Onikan and continue their journeys,” he said.

The commissioner, while appreciating motorists for their understanding and cooperation, apologised for any inconvenience this may cause and implored them to be patient with the diversion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Student writing WASSCE WAEC

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon [NAN]

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Former presidents and governors pass vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu. [NAN]

Former presidents, governors pass vote of confidence on Tinubu