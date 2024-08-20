LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

The Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The repair work is scheduled for August 21 between the hours of 10:00 pm and 4:00 am of August 22.

“To manage the traffic inflow to the affected section during the repair works, motorists from the Third Mainland Bridge will not be able to turn right to access Osborne.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They will move straight to Obalende or Onikan to continue with their journeys.

“Similarly, motorists from Sura will not be able to access the ramp, they will turn right to connect Onikan and continue their journeys,” he said.