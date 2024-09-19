Lagosians throw stones at Customs officers after seizure of rice bags

The Public Relations Officer, FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Badagry.

According to the PRO, a patrol team from the FOU, while on a routine patrol intercepted a Nissan Pathfinder car that was loaded with suspected bags of foreign parboiled rice at Ikoga in Badagry.

“While taking the vehicle with its contents to the government warehouse at Ikeja, some suspected smugglers and their sympathisers mobilised themselves and started peddling stones and other dangerous items at the officers.

“The officers were gallant and professional in their conduct as they safely maneuvered their way out with the intercepted goods to the warehouse without any casualty,” he said.