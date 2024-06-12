ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagosians blame irregular LAWMA collection for improper waste disposal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Indiscriminate waste disposal can lead to environmental pollution, health hazards, and other negative impacts.

Lagosians blame irregular LAWMA collection for improper waste disposal
Lagosians blame irregular LAWMA collection for improper waste disposal

Recommended articles

The residents also lamented the indiscriminate dumping of refuse by Lagosians on the roads. In a separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some residents also faulted LAWMA for the delay in evacuating the refuse in their homes.

NAN reports that indiscriminate waste disposal is a common issue in many cities, including Lagos. It can lead to environmental pollution, health hazards, and other negative impacts.

A businesswoman, Ibukun Cole, while speaking to NAN, said that residents can avoid littering and dispose of waste properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we really need to be enlightened more on the dangers of improper waste disposal.

“It will interest you to know that some people even dispose waste in the gutters especially when it rains.

“I feel there should be a form of community clean-up and awareness programmes in every area to ensure people know the dangers of indiscriminate refuse dump,” she said.

Cole also urged LAWMA to be prompt in evacuating waste, to remove heaps of refuse all over the state. A resident in the Agege area of Lagos state, Shina Ibrahim, told NAN that LAWMA was not doing enough to evacuate the heaps of refuse in the area.

“Refuse dumps are being scattered all over the area and even in our homes, LAWMA does not come regularly as they should.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes, they only come once in a month which should not be so. We need them to regularly show up so that there won’t be heaps of refuse."

He also urged the government to improve on its waste management infrastructure and services.

Another resident who lives in the Igando area of the state, Tosin Ogundairo, faulted LAWMA over its inability to promptly evacuate refuse within the area. The computer engineer told NAN that residents should take advantage of waste management services and designated bin collection points, rather than indiscriminately dumping refuse.

“I think LAWMA should increase resources or request for additional funding, equipment, and personnel to enhance waste management operations.

“They should also implement efficient collection systems or adapt technology-enabled waste collection systems and optimise routes to reduce collection time,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident in the Mushin area of the state, Olamide Johnson, told NAN that the Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators engaged by LAWMA no longer come to their area to pick refuse. Johnson added that they dispose of their refuse on the roads at midnight.

“This has become a cause for concern in the area and we appeal to the government and LAWMA to curb the menace,” he stated.

Reacting, the National President of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, Olugbenga Adebola, encouraged tenements across the country, particularly in Lagos state, to patronise PSP operators assigned to their areas for seamless waste evacuation.

Adebola disclosed this in an interview with NAN against the backdrop of complaints of residents alleging the absence of PSP operators in the regular evacuation of their wastes. He said that such issues are locational, not generalised.

According to him, tenements who pay for their waste have the right to call on their PSP operators and the appropriate authorities when they experience gaps in refuse disposal in their area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many tenements don’t pay for their wastes thus cultivating the habit of indiscriminate waste disposal and this is posing great environmental danger to the environment.

“If you pay, then you can call the attention of government or your PSP directly to say

“I have not seen my PSP, and because many people do not pay, that is why they are dodging, that is why they will continue to litter the area, and it is only through enforcement that they come alive to their duty.

“Waste has stopped being a social service to what we call a quasi-social service, which means he who pollutes the environment must pay for the evacuation of that pollution, that is to say that anyone who generates wastes from Lagos must pay for the evacuation of that waste and a lot of people are dodging right now.

“Maybe because of economic situation and the PSP is not a charitable organisation, it is not a Father Christmas, it’s he who pays the PSP that the PSP wants to service,” Adebola noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A General Physician, Dr Tunji Akintade, said that indiscriminate disposal of waste was detrimental to health, leading to the spread of diseases, contamination of water sources, and air pollution.

Akintade noted that the practice had assumed an alarming proportion resulting in disease outbreaks, which have severe consequences for individuals, families, communities, and the health system.

According to him, the country is battling a cholera outbreak among other diseases as a consequence of an unhygienic environment. He called for collaborative efforts toward ensuring a clean and healthy environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers govt cautioned against tolerating misconduct of pro-Wike lawmakers

Rivers govt cautioned against tolerating misconduct of pro-Wike lawmakers

Akpabio: Claims of 2027 presidential ambitions with El-Rufai are misleading

Akpabio: Claims of 2027 presidential ambitions with El-Rufai are misleading

Gov Soludo backs 6-year presidential tenure, rejects LG autonomy

Gov Soludo backs 6-year presidential tenure, rejects LG autonomy

Lagosians blame irregular LAWMA collection for improper waste disposal

Lagosians blame irregular LAWMA collection for improper waste disposal

Has democracy favoured them? - Hamzat Lawal makes case for Nigerian women

Has democracy favoured them? - Hamzat Lawal makes case for Nigerian women

‘Tinubu isn’t a Superman’ - Presidency comments on June 12 slip

‘Tinubu isn’t a Superman’ - Presidency comments on June 12 slip

Rep Abbas vows to make Nigeria a nation citizens can be proud of

Rep Abbas vows to make Nigeria a nation citizens can be proud of

Atiku reacts to viral video of Tinubu's fall at Eagle Square

Atiku reacts to viral video of Tinubu's fall at Eagle Square

June 12: Peter Obi gives inspiring 'Democracy Day' message to Nigerian

June 12: Peter Obi gives inspiring 'Democracy Day' message to Nigerian

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico [Pulse.ng]

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

No plans to revoke licences of more banks – CBN

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace