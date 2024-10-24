ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos to divert traffic for truck barrier installation at Ojuelegba Flyover

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Thursday.

He noted that truck barriers previously installed on the flyover were damaged by vehicles.

Osiyemi said that the diversion would be from 10.00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26) to 5.00 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 27).

“Consequently, motorists are advised to use the highlighted route below during the nighttime installation of the barriers.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba are to make use of the service lane from the National Stadium gate to link Barracks to access their desired destinations,” he said.

Osiyemi urged motorists to stop damaging the barriers or face the consequences.

He implored them to be patient during the brief closure of the bridge.

He said that the installation was planned for nighttime as a traffic management strategy to avert accidents.

