Lagos State trains 60 engineers on bridge, road construction techniques

The three-day training is taking place at the Public Service Staff Development Centre, Magodo, Lagos State. The training, with the theme: “Bridge Building: From Theory to Practice”, will focus on the practical application of knowledge. It is aimed at enhancing the skills and expertise of engineers in bridge and road construction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training covers various aspects of bridge building such as design, construction, and maintenance.

Experts in construction engineering are the resource persons at the training. The Special Adviser to the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said that the participants were drawn from the Lagos State Ministry of Works, the Office of Infrastructure, and the Public Works Corporation.

"The training is not just an event but a cornerstone in the state’s ongoing commitment towards enhancing infrastructure development.

“We have gathered experts and thought leaders in the field who will share their insights, experiences and cutting-edge techniques to enhance our technical skills and also empower us to implement these designs effectively in our day-to-day activities.

"I would like to acknowledge the contribution of my predecessor, Engr Aramide Adeyoye, under whose leadership a solid foundation was laid for development in the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

“Her unwavering dedication and strategic initiatives have been instrumental,” Daramola said.

He urged the participants to listen attentively, ask questions, share perspectives, and tap into the wealth of experience of the resource persons.

“The knowledge you gain here will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our infrastructure projects and, by extension, the future of Lagos State.

"The emphasis on practical application is particularly noteworthy, as it allows engineers to gain valuable experience.

“Participants will be working on real-world projects, applying theoretical concepts to actual bridge-building scenarios,” the special adviser said.

Daramola said that punctuality and active participation would be key to success, and encouraged the participants to take advantage of the training to develop themselves.

“Together, we shall continue to build a Lagos that stands as a beacon of progress and innovation,” he stated.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of Infrastructure, Lateef Somide, enjoined the participants to take the training seriously. Somide expressed gratitude to the facilitators, Messrs GELD Construction, and the Project Monitoring, Evaluation and Training Department, for their efforts.

The General Manager of GELD Construction, Nabeel Esaw, urged the participants to be open to knowledge.

“The training is a crucial step towards enhancing the skills and expertise of engineers in Lagos State,” he stated.