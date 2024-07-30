ADVERTISEMENT
No mercy for you - Lagos LG chairman vows to hunt down cultist in Agboyi-Ketu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oshinowo said some parents are supporting their children, who are cultists.

Dele Oshinowo, the LCDA chairman of Agboyi-Ketu.
Dele Oshinowo, the LCDA chairman of Agboyi-Ketu.

The Executive Chairman of the LCDA, Dele Oshinowo, read the riot act while responding to some residents’ concerns about the nefarious activities of cultists in different parts of the council.

Oshinowo, who spoke at a Stakeholders’ Engagement on Peace and Security Issues in the council, said that his administration had a marching order to hunt down all cultists.

He urged residents and parents not to hide the criminals but to identify and report them.

“Our parents and our youths must wake up and report these criminals. We cannot do it alone without your support.

“If you give the council and security agencies 100% support, many of the security issues will end. Cultists do not deserve to live among us because they are murderers.

“If you know you are a member of any cult group, stay away from this council now. We will not have mercy on you when we pick you up.

“We are hunting you and the security is coming for you now more than ever before. We will pick you up and destroy you,” the council boss warned.

Appealing to cultists to desist from cultism, Oshinowo said he would not allow anybody to destroy Agboyi Ketu.

He said that he had got reports of the evils of cultists in some part of the council, saying the time of the perpetrators would be up soon.

Oshinowo decried that some parents were supporting their children, who are cultists.

News Agency Of Nigeria

