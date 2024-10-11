Lagos lawmaker splashes ₦30m on constituents to cushion hardship effects

Olotu, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, distributed the cash gift at the Assembly’s 9th Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting held at Ojokoro, in Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held simultaneously in all the 40 Constituencies of the state.

The theme of the parley is “Ensuring Food Security for Sustainable Future: Youth Participation and Home-Grown Farming.”

He said that the empowerment was for various cadres of people in his constituency including women, youths, artisans, elderly selected from various wards and community development associations among others.

“We must empower our people, especially at this time, to cushion the effects of the current socio-economic challenges.

“My advice to the beneficiaries is to use the gesture to better their lot and that of their family,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he would continue to prioritise the needs and welfare of the people.

Speaking on the gesture, Jelili Oseni, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Ojokoro, said that the disbursement was another indication of the love the lawmaker had for the constituents.

Also speaking, Ipoola Omisore, a former Lagos lawmaker, who noted that the state constituency had been blessed with kind-hearted representatives, commended Olotu for his gesture.

In his commendation, another former Lagos lawmaker, Rasheed Makinde, said that Olotu had done well in prioritising the welfare of the people.

Dr Waleeh Ipaye, an APC leader in Ojokoro said: “This is commendable. N30 million disbursement for the people is a lot. We just pray God to continue to strengthen the lawmakers.”