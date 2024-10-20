Lagos issues 2-week ultimatum to residents of distressed buildings in Iponri Estate

These buildings have been deemed unsafe due to their deteriorating condition and pose a significant risk of collapse.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, said this in a statement signed by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director, Public Affairs, on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the agency identified numerous structural issues in these buildings, including compromised integrity and the potential for collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oki said that as a result of this, the agency had ordered residents to vacate the buildings to prevent loss of life and property.

He said: “Asking residents to vacate distressed buildings to enable us to pull them down is in the best interest of the public.

“The deteriorating condition of some of the distressed buildings poses a great danger as their integrity has been compromised and can give way any time”.

Oki pledged the government’s commitment to taking swift action to address the situation and ensure public safety.

He emphasised the importance of complying with building safety regulations to prevent future incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged all parties involved, including the residents, the government, and LASBCA, to prioritise public safety, urging residents to adhere to the evacuation order.

He assured the public that the agency would continue to monitor buildings across the state to identify other structures that might pose similar risks to avert dangers.

Explaining the potential risks that the distressed buildings possess to the livelihood of the residents, the House of Assembly member representing Surulere Constituency 1, Desmond Elliot, and Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Housing, Barakat Bakare, implored the residents not to compromise standards, but abide by the building codes and regulations.