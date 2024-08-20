ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt to get gym facility from boxing enthusiast for youth development

Bayo Wahab

Fatodu said the gesture aligns with the commission’s strategic strides of galvanizing efforts towards sports development in Lagos.

In the middle: Omonlei Imadu Lekan Fatodu and Lagos Government officials.
In the middle: Omonlei Imadu Lekan Fatodu and Lagos Government officials.

Recommended articles

The facility, which is to be sited at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, will serve as a grooming hub for the next generation of boxing talents in the state by creating a vibrant boxing culture that will sustain long-term development.

Speaking at a meeting with the donor at the Lagos State Sports Commission Complex, Surulere, the Director General of the Commission, Lekan Fatodu, explained the significance of the donation, saying it presents a pivotal step towards enhancing sports infrastructure in Lagos State.

Fatodu said the gesture aligns with the commission’s strategic strides of galvanizing efforts towards sports development in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the boxing theatre would provide state-of-the-art equipment and training resources, which are essential for the development of elite athletes.

He added that the facility would significantly enhance the commission’s efforts to nurture homegrown sports talents and boost Lagos State’s reputation as a leading sports hub in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Imadu noted that the donation was part of his commitment to give back to society and support sports development at the grassroots level.

He emphasized the importance of empowering and creating opportunities for young people to engage in sports, particularly boxing, as a means of building discipline, resilience, and self-confidence.

Imadu believes the facility would inspire the next generation of boxers and contribute to the overall development of sports in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boxing enthusiast maintained that the facility would not only produce future champions but also help steer many youths away from negative influences.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC begins 3-day operation to remove fake Milo drink from Bauchi markets

NAFDAC begins 3-day operation to remove fake Milo drink from Bauchi markets

Mbah to demolish properties used for kidnapping, warns landlords to vet tenants

Mbah to demolish properties used for kidnapping, warns landlords to vet tenants

Deputy speaker Kalu threatens lawsuit over viral interview

Deputy speaker Kalu threatens lawsuit over viral interview

Rivers Govt detects 2 Mpox cases, puts health emergency teams on high alert

Rivers Govt detects 2 Mpox cases, puts health emergency teams on high alert

Mbah to boost electricity capacity from 70MW to 700MW via private investment

Mbah to boost electricity capacity from 70MW to 700MW via private investment

2027: PDP backs call for Jonathan’s return, APC fires back

2027: PDP backs call for Jonathan’s return, APC fires back

2027: Shekarau, other Northern leaders plan summit to reclaim regional influence

2027: Shekarau, other Northern leaders plan summit to reclaim regional influence

US authorities arrest Nigerian for $10m pandemic benefits fraud

US authorities arrest Nigerian for $10m pandemic benefits fraud

Enugu Govt threatens to demolish buildings used for kidnapping

Enugu Govt threatens to demolish buildings used for kidnapping

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

The Kano State Government took legal action against Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion. [Facebook]

Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu appoints 4 new permanent secretaries for FCTA

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements