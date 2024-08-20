Lagos Govt to get gym facility from boxing enthusiast for youth development

The facility, which is to be sited at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, will serve as a grooming hub for the next generation of boxing talents in the state by creating a vibrant boxing culture that will sustain long-term development.

Speaking at a meeting with the donor at the Lagos State Sports Commission Complex, Surulere, the Director General of the Commission, Lekan Fatodu, explained the significance of the donation, saying it presents a pivotal step towards enhancing sports infrastructure in Lagos State.

Fatodu said the gesture aligns with the commission’s strategic strides of galvanizing efforts towards sports development in Lagos.

He explained that the boxing theatre would provide state-of-the-art equipment and training resources, which are essential for the development of elite athletes.

He added that the facility would significantly enhance the commission’s efforts to nurture homegrown sports talents and boost Lagos State’s reputation as a leading sports hub in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Imadu noted that the donation was part of his commitment to give back to society and support sports development at the grassroots level.

He emphasized the importance of empowering and creating opportunities for young people to engage in sports, particularly boxing, as a means of building discipline, resilience, and self-confidence.

Imadu believes the facility would inspire the next generation of boxers and contribute to the overall development of sports in the state.

