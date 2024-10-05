Lagos govt promises teachers improved working condition, requisite training

Victoria Peregrino, Chairman of TESCOM, said this on Friday, at colloquium held at Ikeja Senior School Hall, Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos.

It was organised to commemorate the 2024 World Teachers Day, with the theme, ‘Valuing Teachers: Voices Towards A New Social Contract for Education’.

The World Teachers Day is observed on Oct. 5 every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peregrino said that the event, the second edition, was put together in the form of training, with a blend of lectures, symposiums and networking, to appreciate Lagos Teachers.

“The colloquium is designed to bring teachers in Lagos public schools together to brainstorm on topical issues; it is expected to further inspire, educate and improve their skills in the teaching career,” she added.

The TESCOM Chairman was represented by Aloba Bidemi, Director of Teachers Education and Capacity Development.

She admonished participants drawn across all the education districts in the state to continually avail themselves of such opportunities for self-development.

According to her, this will help to keep abreast of emerging trends in the teaching profession, as new techniques of teaching are evolving, and they should not be left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Abimbola Idowu, Commissioner IV representing Badagry Division at the Teaching Service Commission, appreciated the efforts of teachers in Lagos State public schools.

Idowu noted that teachers remained important change agents and must be valued by everyone in society to bring about the social, cultural, economic and scientific transformation of any nation.

She also encouraged teachers to imbibe the new social contract needs, which allow teachers to think differently and more professionally about the teaching and learning techniques that provide for less supervision.

The Guest lecturer at the Colloquium, Aare Adebayo, spoke extensively on the need for teachers to value themselves and be appreciated by the government and parents.

He noted that the success of a nation depends largely on well-motivated and inspired teachers who mould and shape the characters of men from school ages.

ADVERTISEMENT