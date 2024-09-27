ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

The Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to him by the new Coordinator of NYSC in Lagos State, Mrs Christiana Salmwang, in Ikeja.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by Mrs Christy Olatoye, Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations Unit, NYSC, Lagos.

The commissioner assured Salmwang of the ministry’s continued support.

He said that reshuffling the leadership of NYSC in the state would not disrupt the long-standing relationship between the ministry and NYSC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salmwang succeeded Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, who was redeployed to NYSC Headquarters, Abuja.

The commissioner commended Baderinwa for leadership qualities and wished her well in her new role.

Mr Ibukun Dosunmu, Director of General, Services in the ministry, expressed satisfaction, during the visit, at the support the ministry had also received from NYSC.

Dosunmu said that the ministry remained committed to youth development, including providing exceptional support for corps members.

“The governor is passionate about youth development, and this has been reflected in the backing we have consistently provided for the NYSC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salmwang formally took over from Baderinwa on Thursday evening.

At the handover ceremony at the Lagos State Secretariat of NYSC, Salmwang thanked her predecessor for hard work and pledged to operate an open-door policy.

“I thank my predecessor for setting a solid foundation for NYSC in Lagos. I will rely on the unalloyed support of the staff to improve on her significant achievements,” she said.

A book entitled: ”Unveiling the Compendium of a Trailblazer” was launched at the event in honour of Baderinwa.

Presenting the book, Eddy Megwa, a former Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, extolled Baderinwa’s leadership skills.

He said that Baderinwa made remarkable achievements as Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC.

“Your hard work and dedication are a testament to your success. I thank the NYSC Lagos staff for their cooperation in making Baderinwa’s accomplishments possible,” he said.

Responding, Baderinwa attributed her successes to the support and cooperation of NYSC staff in Lagos State.

“Accept my deep appreciation for making my tenure in Lagos a smooth one.

“I urge you all to extend the same level of cooperation to my successor to enable to her to build on a foundation already laid."

