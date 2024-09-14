ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt promises faster paperwork for housing estate residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Abdulhafis Toriola, gave the assurance at the Fourth Stakeholders Engagement for Residents of State Government Housing Estates.

The event was held at the Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Ajah, Lagos State, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum which was attended by residents of various estates in the state, was to address challenges raised by the residents.

Toriola said, “The government is here to assure you that your documents will be processed promptly and that relevant units of the ministry will visit the estates regularly to address your needs and maintain the facilities.”

He also emphasised the collective responsibility of the government, police and residents to ensure security.

He said that the state government would provide armed security guards to complement the efforts of the existing unarmed security guards.

The permanent secretary also stated that children’s playgrounds and elders' relaxation areas would be provided.

Regarding churches and mosques on the estate, he emphasised that they should be primarily for the residents and not outsiders, to prevent security breaches.

Toriola also highlighted the importance of paying annual dues and facility funds to maintain the value and ensure the durability of the estates.

He advised the residents to adhere to government terms and conditions in order to avoid penalties and maintain the integrity of the estates.

He urged the residents to avoid unauthorised alterations or commercial use of residential apartments, so as to prevent penalties.

The President of the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association, Alhaji Sulaiman Bello, praised the Lagos State Government for effectively managing its housing estates.

He attributed the success to the government’s professional approach and commitment to maintenance.

However, Bello said that there was room for improvement.

He suggested that there should be stronger community relationships among the residents.

He added that the chairmen of the estates should have direct contact with security agencies for quick responses in cases of emergencies.

Other issues discussed at the forum include fire safety prevention measures and emergency response, waste management, security measures, and collaboration between the residents and the police.

Caution regarding the employment of domestic staff and the importance of having insurance and paying the premiums were equally discussed.

NAN reports that the forum was attended by residents of various estates, including Raji Fashola in Surulere, Sangotedo, Choice Garden, Oba Adeyinka, and the host estate, Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Ajah.

