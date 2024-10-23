Lagos govt incurs ₦114.5b from 6,047 court cases

Sanwo-Olu made the call just as the state attorney-general disclosed that there were 6,047 pending cases involving the state government across various categories.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the opening of a two-day strategic management meeting with Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and other stakeholders, in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He emphasised the need for swift justice so as to strengthen the rule of law.

Sanwo-Olu, citing the case of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole, allegedly raped and murdered by Andrew Omininikoron, a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit driver, in March 2022, decried that justice had yet to be served in the case.

He, therefore, appealed for efficiency in judicial processes in order to foster public confidence in the judicial system.

Sanwo-Olu added that the judiciary should ensure fairness, impartiality and accountability.

According to him, there are cases in courts in which urgent decisions are required.

“There is a need for greater transparency, and cooperation among stakeholders in the judicial system."

The governor said that the state government was committed to building a more responsive, inclusive and efficient justice system for the overall good of the people, irrespective of race and religion.

Sanwo-Olu also emphasised the crucial role of the rule of law and science/technology in bridging the gap between African countries and developed nations.

He said that technology and science were transforming people’s lives, adding that the rule of law must adapt to changes.

The governor identified ineffective land management and physical planning laws as significant challenges facing the country.

He stressed the need for lawyers and judges to be well-versed in land laws to ensure proper planning for future generations.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Lawal Pedro (SAN), the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said that the purpose of the meeting was to reduce government litigations in courts.

According to him, it will help to prevent clogging of the justice delivery system.

Pedro emphasised the need for Lagos State MDAs to devise strategies to reduce litigation, minimise inter-ministerial gaps, and limit government exposure to avoidable liabilities.

“As of July 2024, before the courts’ annual vacation, there were over 6,047 pending cases involving the government across various categories, including land disputes (over 2,500 cases), physical planning (310), housing (240), road transportation (150).

“Other pending cases include 75 from the environment, 250 chieftaincy cases, breach of contract (50), employment and pension (50), and constitutional and FMHR cases (150).

“The financial implication for the government in these cases is estimated to be around N114.5 billion,” he said.