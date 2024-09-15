ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osiyemi said that the exercise was done in collaboration with the state’s task force for regular traffic law enforcement.

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop/Illustration [CNN]
Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop/Illustration [CNN]

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement was signed by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the ministry.

He added that the exercise was aimed to ensure smooth vehicular movement and ensure public order.

“The 28 vehicles were impounded at the Berger Bus Stop along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (outbound Lagos) for illegally converting designated layby into a makeshift garage,” he said.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to upholding traffic regulations, adding that the enforcement would continue to ensure that Lagos roads would be orderly and free from congestion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

