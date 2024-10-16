ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osiyemi implored motorists to note the ease of movement plan, assuring them that traffic managers would be on the ground in the corridor to minimise inconveniences.

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration [ekohotblog]
Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration [ekohotblog]

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said that the diversion would be for three weekends starting from Oct. 19.

He said that the exercise would be carried out in three phases with each phase focusing on different sections of the street.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this end, the following alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists during the mounting:

“During the first phase which will cover Jubril Martins to Chicken Republic on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, traffic inward Eko-Hotel Roundabout will be diverted to the other half (existing section) of Ajose Adeogun Street by VCP Hotel to form contra-flow traffic, and exit at Eko-Hotel Roundabout.

“Alternatively, traffic inward Eko-Hotel Roundabout from VCP Hotel will be diverted through Jubril Martins into Muri Okunola to link Patience Coker and access Ajose Adeogun Street to connect destinations,” he said.

He said that the second phase would cover the Molade Okoya Thomas to Mounis Bashorun section and would take place on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

He added that traffic inward Ajose Adeogun Street from Eko-Hotel Roundabout would be diverted to a right turn into Molade Okoya Thomas to link Mounis Bashorun to access Ajose Adeogun Street to continue journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the third phase of the project spanning 10 metres inward Ajose Adeogun on Nov. 2, motorists from Adetokunbo Ademola Street will maintain a lane movement for about 10 metres into Ajose Adeogun Street to connect their destinations.

“Motorists inward Eko-Hotel Roundabout on Ajose Adeogun Street will maintain a lane movement for about 10 metres into Eko-Hotel Roundabout,” he said.

Osiyemi implored motorists to note the ease of movement plan, assuring them that traffic managers would be on the ground in the corridor to minimise inconveniences.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration

Pay our withheld salaries to avert crisis - University union warns minister

Pay our withheld salaries to avert crisis - University union warns minister

EFCC an unlawful organisation - Agbakoba writes NASS, calls for public hearing

EFCC an unlawful organisation - Agbakoba writes NASS, calls for public hearing

Shettima heads to Sweden for bilateral engagements

Shettima heads to Sweden for bilateral engagements

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Soldiers gun down Kaduna bandits while trying to pick up ₦1.5m ransom

Soldiers gun down Kaduna bandits while trying to pick up ₦1.5m ransom

Pay your taxes, government needs to make money - Wike tells Nigerians

Pay your taxes, government needs to make money - Wike tells Nigerians

FG, Labour leaders in crucial meeting over petrol price, others

FG, Labour leaders in crucial meeting over petrol price, others

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request (Channels)

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health [The Sun Nigeria]

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON