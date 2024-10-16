Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said that the diversion would be for three weekends starting from Oct. 19.

He said that the exercise would be carried out in three phases with each phase focusing on different sections of the street.

“To this end, the following alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists during the mounting:

“During the first phase which will cover Jubril Martins to Chicken Republic on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, traffic inward Eko-Hotel Roundabout will be diverted to the other half (existing section) of Ajose Adeogun Street by VCP Hotel to form contra-flow traffic, and exit at Eko-Hotel Roundabout.

“Alternatively, traffic inward Eko-Hotel Roundabout from VCP Hotel will be diverted through Jubril Martins into Muri Okunola to link Patience Coker and access Ajose Adeogun Street to connect destinations,” he said.

He said that the second phase would cover the Molade Okoya Thomas to Mounis Bashorun section and would take place on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

He added that traffic inward Ajose Adeogun Street from Eko-Hotel Roundabout would be diverted to a right turn into Molade Okoya Thomas to link Mounis Bashorun to access Ajose Adeogun Street to continue journeys.

“During the third phase of the project spanning 10 metres inward Ajose Adeogun on Nov. 2, motorists from Adetokunbo Ademola Street will maintain a lane movement for about 10 metres into Ajose Adeogun Street to connect their destinations.

“Motorists inward Eko-Hotel Roundabout on Ajose Adeogun Street will maintain a lane movement for about 10 metres into Eko-Hotel Roundabout,” he said.