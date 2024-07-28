Lagos govt denies revoking existing building permits

Olaoye Olusegun, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the report is untrue and misleading and should be disregarded.

He said that the issuance of a Planning Permit was the prerogative of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, which was under the supervision of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

” The directive issued by the Special Adviser on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, is that Letters of Authorisation to commence construction, issued by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, needed to be revalidated,” he said.

According to him, most developers after obtaining the letter to commence construction fall short of engaging all relevant professionals in the building projects.

“The revalidation is to allow the agency to do proper audit and authentication of all the professionals that will be engaged in building construction in the State.

“Babatunde also disclosed that buildings under construction that had been abandoned for a long time needed to be re-certified before recommencement of construction to ascertain the structural stability of the building project.

“Babatunde directed that henceforth, nobody should sleep in buildings undergoing construction and all construction work should not go beyond 7.00 pm every day and there should be no building construction work on Sundays,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also quoted him saying that property owners and developers should revalidate all letters of authorisation to commence building construction issued to them.