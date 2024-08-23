ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rehabilitation work on the bridge was divided into two phases — the Ojota-bound lane and the Yaba/Maryland-bound lane.

Lagos State facelifts Kosofe LG bridge [Lagos State Government]
Lagos State facelifts Kosofe LG bridge [Lagos State Government]

Recommended articles

Olufemi Daramola, Special Adviser to the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, announced this in a statement. He reiterated the government’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure across the state.

He explained that the rehabilitation work on the bridge was divided into two phases — the Ojota-bound lane and the Yaba/Maryland-bound lane. Daramola expressed satisfaction that the first phase was completed ahead of schedule.

He noted the state government had announced a 90-day traffic diversion to facilitate repairs on the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The administration of Gov. Sanwo-Olu is responsive to the challenges faced by road users and is committed to restoring the bridge as quickly as possible.

“There are several bridges in Lagos where the expansion joints are worn out and they need replacement as part of routine maintenance.

“We have completed the repair work on the inward Ojota carriageway and will begin work on the inward Maryland carriageway by the end of the week.

“I urge stakeholders and the general public to support the ongoing efforts to ensure that the maintenance work is completed ahead of time,” he said.

The statement said that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, also urged motorists to understand the situation during the maintenance of the next phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the second phase, motorists heading to Ojota from Maryland-Yaba will be diverted to a contraflow on the lane inbound Maryland, while those heading to Yaba from Ojota will continue on the same lane.

“I’d advise motorists from various areas to consider alternative routes-Berger, Magodo, and the Tollgate: Take the Alapere/Ogudu route toward Gbagada/Anthony Oke Bridge, then descend the ramp to access Ikorodu Road.

“From Ikeja, Oregun, and Kudirat Abiola Way, use the Opebi Link Bridge to connect to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way inward Sheraton, then proceed through Maryland to access Ikorodu Road.

“From Jibowu, use the Ikorodu Road service lane by Mobil Fuel Station/Bertola Engineering Equipment Company to access Gbagada/Ogudu.

“Heading to Ikeja, Magodo, Berger, and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, use Maryland inward Mobolaji Bank Anthony then link Sheraton/Opebi to Allen Avenue/Obafemi Awolowo Way, and continue on Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alternatively, after using the Opebi Link Bridge, access Kudirat Abiola Way to reach Ikosi Road, then proceed to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue/7Up to connect to Nurudeen Olowopopo Road."

The statement also said that the General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, appealed to the motoring public to cooperate with the traffic management measures during the rehabilitation.

He assured the motorists that traffic management personnel would be on the ground to minimise inconveniences along the affected routes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters, recovers charms in Makurdi raid

EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters, recovers charms in Makurdi raid

Experts say inconsistent rainfall will increase food shortage and hunger

Experts say inconsistent rainfall will increase food shortage and hunger

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme

Matawalle calls on CDS to find, prosecute killers of Sokoto District Head, Bawa

Matawalle calls on CDS to find, prosecute killers of Sokoto District Head, Bawa

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima

Our ‘X’ account is undergoing an upgrade – EFCC [BarristerNG.com]

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct