Lagos Govt charges property owners 'Land Use Fee' for State development

The Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, appealed Sunday evening during the Parkview Residents’ Association’s General Meeting in Ikoyi. While sensitising the property owners in the estate on the need to pay the Land Use Charge (LUC), Oluyomi said the payment would enable the government to address all infrastructure challenges raised at the meeting with ease.

The commissioner urged them to pay their LUC to support the state government’s development initiatives.

Oluyomi said the estate was a highbrow settlement, adding that the elites who owned the properties should pay the LUC as a civic responsibility. He added that a 15% discount had been attached as an incentive to encourage payments.

“So, I am just here to appeal to you, compliance rate is too low for particularly elites. We shouldn’t see that in the midst of elites,” he said.

He explained the legal implications of a total refusal to pay the charges while listing categories of elderly citizens and conditions for exemption for them and a few other groups. Speaking with NAN, the commissioner said the government decided to change strategy to begin visiting residents’ associations on the axis to boost compliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the government flagged off the sensitisation to promote the payment of the Land Use Charge (LUC) in the state on June 24, 2024.

The government engaged 500 ad-hoc staff for awareness advocacy, which began in Lagos Island, Victoria Island, and Eti-Osa Local Government/Local Council Development Areas.

Oluyomi told NAN that there were about 200 estates on the axis but his ministry had so far visited eight, expressing hope to cover the entire axis before the end of 2024 to boost compliance.

“Now, what we will do is to go to estates to keep on talking to them, rather than just go to everybody the same day,” he added.

He explained that the ministry would prevail on residents’ associations to appeal to property owners who refused to comply.

Oluyomi added that after appealing to property owners if they still refused to comply, the ministry would go a step further to publish the names of recalcitrant owners. He said that the state government was collaborating with the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria to get the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, and financial and banking stakeholders to host a LUC workshop.