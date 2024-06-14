Lagos Govt strengthens sports development with signing of 60 new coaches

This move is said to be part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to nurturing athletic talent and promoting sporting excellence in the state.

The newly appointed coaches, selected based on their experience and track records, are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing athlete performance, identifying and nurturing emerging talents, and promoting a culture of excellence within Lagos State’s sporting community.

Announcing the signing of the new sports coaches at the Lagos State Sports Commission Complex in Surulere, Fatodu emphasised the importance of the development, sating the commission is delighted to welcome the new coaches who will bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to sports in Lagos State.

"Their expertise will be instrumental in achieving our goals of elevating athlete performance and expanding our sports initiatives at the grassroots,” he said.

He pointed out that the coaches will be assessed based on comprehensive metrics, including competition success rates, athlete performance improvement, talent identification and recruitment, athlete participation and retention, grassroots program development, and professional development.

“We believe in rewarding excellence and creating an environment that supports continuous growth and innovation. In addition to their salaries, our best-performing coaches will receive the Director General’s Tournament Excellence Bonus,” Fatodu added.

Affirming that government is desirous of establishing a top-notch structure for sports development, Lekan explained that by incentivising excellence, the commission aims to promote a culture of continuous improvement and sustained success, contributing to the overall success of Lagos State in national and international competitions.

While noting that the Lagos State Sports Commission is committed to providing its coaches with ongoing training and development opportunities towards creating a robust sports ecosystem that not only identifies and nurtures talent, Fatodu disclosed that the commission is dedicated to retaining and developing identified talent to reach their full potential and compete at the highest levels.

“This includes workshops, seminars, and access to cutting-edge sports science and coaching methodologies. These initiatives are part of the Commission’s strategy to ensure that Lagos State remains at the forefront of sports innovation and excellence in Nigeria,” he stated.

The engagement of these 60 new coaches is part of a broader strategy by the Lagos State Sports Commission to enhance the quality and reach of its sports programs.