Lagos govt announces 2-day traffic diversion on Bourdillon Road

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Osiyemi noted that the diversion would be between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 9.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.m. on Aug. 25, for the construction work.

“In the light of this diversion, an alternative route has been mapped out for motorists plying the corridor.

“Motorists on Bourdillon Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout are advised to turn right at Lateef Jakande Road, to Onisiwo inwards Oniru Road to link Thompson Avenue Roundabout into Thompson Avenue, and make a right turn into Bourdillon Road again to proceed with their journey,” he said.

However, Osiyemi, explained that motorists on the lane inbound Alexander Avenue from Falomo Roundabout, will not be affected by the diversion.