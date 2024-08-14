ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos distributes food boxes to 20,000 Christian, Muslim residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the distribution is being organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of the state government.

File photo of Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the flag off of distribution of food items to 500,000 vulnerable households in the state (NAN/PHOTO)
File photo of Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the flag off of distribution of food items to 500,000 vulnerable households in the state (NAN/PHOTO)

It states further that the motive is to cushion the effects of hardship among the residents of the state

The distribution began at the Lagos State Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday, Mr Abdullahi Jebe, the Special Adviser to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Religion (Islamic), said.

He said that the governor had been getting palliatives across to various sections of the society in the state.

Associations such as the Community Development Associations (CDAs), and Community Development Committees (CDCs) have benefitted from the distribution of palliative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution is being organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of the state government.

A food box contains 10kg of rice, 5kg of beans and 5kg of cassava flakes (garri).

“The 10,000 food boxes are being distributed to the Muslim communities while another 10,000 bags will be distributed to Christian organisations.

“Today we are here to start the distribution, we were supposed to have done this, but because of the protest, we delayed,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, of Home Affairs, Adewunmi Ogunsanya, commended Sanwo-Olu for the initiative.

“This palliative is an intervention to support the less-privileged in the society.

“It cut across all sectors of the state. We came to the auditorium because we wanted a centralised location.

“It is important to note that the governor set up a Governor’s Advisory Council for this purpose,” she said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion (Christian), Adebukola Adeleke, said that the distribution of 10,000 bags of the “Ounje Eko” had also begun for Christian organisations and groups across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas of the state.

