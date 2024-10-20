Lagos CP orders release of all protesters arrested during #ENDSARS memorial

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on his X handle.

Hundeyin, however, did not mention how many persons were detained.

“All protesters in our custody have been released.

“CP Olanrewaju Ishola was on the ground at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to personally see to that,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the #EndSARS movement began on Oct. 20, 2020, as a call to action against the unprofessional activities of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).