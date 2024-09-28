ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Chief Judge, others take action against workplace sexual harassment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Edgar emphasised that the issue of sexual relations in the workplace had rapidly escalated into a significant threat to corporate existence.

Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba
Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba

Joseph Edgar, Chairman of The Duke’s Masterclass and the convener of the session disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Edgar said the event, with the theme, “Sexual Relations in the Workplace”, would be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island.

He noted that Justice Alogba had approved the attendance of Justice A. Akinlade, a senior judge of the Lagos High Court, who will present a paper on “The Menace of Sexual Harassment, Rape, and Other Violent Crimes in the Workplace”.

He also said that the session would feature distinguished speakers like Chief Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman, Odua Group, Olumide Aju SAN; Adekunle Oyinloye, Chairman, Gbose Group and Dr Austen Ebose, Managing Director, Anchor Insurance.

Others are Tokunbo George-Taylor, Expert PR Consultant; Omokunbi Adeoti of Leadway Group; Dr Olayinka Jibunoh and CSP Lasisi Nurudeen.

He said unfortunately, many business leaders often failed to recognise its severity until it became too late, by which time the organisation’s structure might have been damaged, sometimes beyond repair.

Edgar further explained that, although some aspects of workplace relationships might seem positive, the overwhelming negative impacts, if not properly managed, pose threats in four key areas.

He said those areas were: legal, human capital, brand reputation, and structural integrity.

He noted that these effects could weaken an organisation, making it incapable of achieving its corporate goals.

“This session is expected to attract Chief Executive Officers, business owners, corporate leaders, brand and reputation management experts, and HR professionals.

“The goal is to not only discuss the various facets of this issue but also to develop practical solutions and preventive measures that can be embedded into corporate culture to eliminate this harmful trend.

“The Duke’s masterclass is a uniquely designed platform aimed at empowering corporate leaders through targeted engagements that strengthen corporate institutions and promote sustainable growth.

“Previous masterclass speakers include notable figures such as General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), Emir Mohammed Sanusi II, Kola Adesina, and Chief Emeka Anyaoku, among others,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

