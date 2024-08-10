Lagos celebrates World Indigenous Peoples Day

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos, in celebration of World Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Lagos edition of the Day was held on Friday at the Freedom Park, Lagos Island, with the theme “The Role of indigenous women in the Preservation and transmission of Traditional Knowledge.”

Aregbe said that the World Indigenous Peoples Day, marked globally on Aug. 9, highlights the rights of indigenous people.

According to him, the Day also allows people to make their own decisions and carry them out in ways that are meaningful and culturally appropriate to them.

“Lagos state has a rich cultural heritage, it is evident in the different cuisines, traditional attires, hairstyles, traditional dance and musical instruments, which make Lagos an attractive tourist centre.

“The feel you get in Lagos alone, you can’t get it elsewhere, our style, aura, there is something about Lagos and that is what we are proud of. I am a Lagosian and I am proud that Lagos gives me the opportunity to live my passion,” Aregbe said.

The special adviser urged the indigenes to be proud of their culture and be ambassadors for promoting their cultural heritage.

“The energy to make sure you are getting it done. Some of the problems we are having in the country today are so westernised which is because we lack the way we present our culture and all that.

“There is a lot of impact that is attached to it and that is the more reason why, once we are able to trace who we are then we know where we are going and all that.

”So, that is why we must always remember we have a tradition and culture we must all adhere to and tell the beautiful stories about Lagos to all,” he said.

A veteran thespian and poet, Peter Fatomilola, who led a dance troupe with his epic chanting of “Ori” to the delight of the audience, commended the state government for maintaining and sustaining rich cultural festivals across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Fatomilola advised parents to teach and inculcate in their children the cultural morals, languages and vocational skills of the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria, to preserve them and avoid going into extinction.

“Nigerian youths should embrace their tradition and culture. Language is the foundation of life.

“When you speak Yoruba, they know you are from Nigeria, when you speak Hausa, they know you are from Nigeria so also when you speak Igbo, they know you are from Nigeria.

”Language is essential. They must uphold the Yoruba language, that is their tradition. No language no life,” he said.

Ademola Odeniyi, a guest, said he was thrilled by the various cultural displays like Sango, Gbedu Oba, and fashion parade.

He described Lagos as the ‘real one’ state and appreciated the governor for ensuring residents unwind in the face of economic hardship.

“I love the orange culture, the party culture of Lagos, the nightlife, entertainment, Lagos, Lagosians are loving people, they love to have fun, they love to enjoy life, for me, that is one factor, you can’t take from them,” he said.

Another guest, Fibisola Ikeoluwa, expressed her excitement about the event.