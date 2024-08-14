ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos bakers cry out amid soaring price of flour, seek FG intervention

Nurudeen Shotayo

The chairman expressed concerns over the incessant increase in flour prices, saying that it had led to the shutdown of many bakeries and layoffs of staff.

Chief Ayoola Mathew, the association’s Lagos State Chairman, made the appeal at a press conference held on Wednesday at Agege, Lagos.

The chairman said that the bakers were surprised that despite the recent approval of a duty-free importation waiver on wheat and other grains, the price of flour was still rising.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had the theme: “Call For The Federal Government’s Urgent Intervention On The Incessant Increase of Flour Prices Despite Recent Approval of Duty-Free Importation Waiver on Wheat, Maize, Others.”

Recall that in July, the Federal Government announced the approval of a 150-day duty-free window to allow the importation of wheat and other grains.

These are part of measures to alleviate rising food inflation across the country, effective Aug. 1.

Matthew commended the Federal Government’s effort to alleviate rising food inflation but criticized Nigeria millers for not implementing the relief on price reduction.

He called on the federal government to intervene in the operations of the Flour Millers’ Association of Nigeria.

According to him, the millers are sabotaging the economy and taking advantage of the government’s assistance to enrich themselves.

“Our findings reveal that some millers chose to ignore this waiver and instead continue to inflate the price of flour daily.

“This action has not only disregarded the federal government’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians but also dealt a severe blow to our industry.

“It is a way of robbing innocent Nigerians.

“The millers did not consider our call for price reduction but rather advised us to inflate the price of bread more to inflict pain and hardship on the common man.

“This is an inhumane action,” Matthew said.

He, therefore, demanded an investigation into the activities of Nigerian millers and sugar producers.

The AMBCN chairman urged the federal government to enforce price reductions for flour, sugar, and other baking ingredients.

“We call on the government to control the prices of flour ranging between N30,000 to N35,000 per bag.

“There should be implementation of the waiver from importation to consumers for proper monitoring.

“Sanctions on non-compliant agencies, groups, or individuals.

“We also want surplus distribution and accessibility of commodities to bakers,” he said.

