ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho council boss

Segun Adeyemi

Sulaimon's suspension marks a pivotal stance by the Lagos Assembly, underscoring its commitment to accountability within local governance.

Lagos Assembly.
Lagos Assembly.

Recommended articles

The suspension, unanimously endorsed by lawmakers, was announced during Monday's plenary session.

The Assembly has directed Mr Akinpelu Johnson, the vice chairman, to assume Sulaimon's duties, instructing council officials, including the manager and treasurer, to recognise Johnson's authority and support him in his new role.

The Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government Administration and Chieftaincy Affairs, sponsored the suspension motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okanlawon cited Sulaimon's alleged unwillingness to adhere to legislative directives as a primary reason for his suspension. The motion gained immediate traction, with Majority Leader Noheem Adams underscoring its significance.

READ ALSO: Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

"The Alimosho council chairman does not follow procurement processes or the budget. There has been a lot of misconduct from him, and I support that the chairman be suspended indefinitely," said Adams, adding that the Assembly's action would serve as a warning to other local government leaders.

Sulaimon's suspension marks a pivotal stance by the Lagos Assembly, underscoring its commitment to accountability within local governance.

The Assembly has yet to confirm the duration of the suspension, leaving open the possibility for further investigations into the alleged violations.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC governor approves ₦72,500 minimum wage for workers

APC governor approves ₦72,500 minimum wage for workers

FG approves airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo’s ‘Canaanland’

FG approves airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo’s ‘Canaanland’

Rivers Assembly screens and confirms 4 commissioner nominees from Fubara

Rivers Assembly screens and confirms 4 commissioner nominees from Fubara

Fuel price hike forces Bauchi residents to trek as transport costs soar

Fuel price hike forces Bauchi residents to trek as transport costs soar

Kyari, NNPCL under fire over $2bn Port Harcourt Refinery project

Kyari, NNPCL under fire over $2bn Port Harcourt Refinery project

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

Wike accused of plot to control PDP, APC in Rivers as Fubara’s popularity rises

Wike accused of plot to control PDP, APC in Rivers as Fubara’s popularity rises

Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho council boss

Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho council boss

Police absent as Rivers LGA offices littered with dead bodies amid violence

Police absent as Rivers LGA offices littered with dead bodies amid violence

Pulse Sports

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons

Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure (LindaIkeji)

Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure

NAFDAC Director General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye

NAFDAC calls on patent medicine dealers to stop selling inferior drugs

Bobrisky and EFCC. [Facebook]

EFCC says money laundering charges against Bobrisky were dropped lawfully