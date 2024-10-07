Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho council boss

The suspension, unanimously endorsed by lawmakers, was announced during Monday's plenary session.

The Assembly has directed Mr Akinpelu Johnson, the vice chairman, to assume Sulaimon's duties, instructing council officials, including the manager and treasurer, to recognise Johnson's authority and support him in his new role.

The Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government Administration and Chieftaincy Affairs, sponsored the suspension motion.

Okanlawon cited Sulaimon's alleged unwillingness to adhere to legislative directives as a primary reason for his suspension. The motion gained immediate traction, with Majority Leader Noheem Adams underscoring its significance.

"The Alimosho council chairman does not follow procurement processes or the budget. There has been a lot of misconduct from him, and I support that the chairman be suspended indefinitely," said Adams, adding that the Assembly's action would serve as a warning to other local government leaders.

Sulaimon's suspension marks a pivotal stance by the Lagos Assembly, underscoring its commitment to accountability within local governance.