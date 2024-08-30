ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos arrests 25 hoodlums for attacking motorists on Lekki-Epe Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdulraheem further said that the agency had carried out initial surveillance in the area raided.

Lagos arrests 25 hoodlums for attacking motorists on Lekki-Epe Expressway [Punch]
Lagos arrests 25 hoodlums for attacking motorists on Lekki-Epe Expressway [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

Abdulraheem said that the suspects were arrested during an operation which took place across key locations, including Chisco Roundabout, Elegushi, Ikate Roundabout and Marwa Bus Stop.

He said that the operation was carried out following a series of complaints lodged by concerned motorists and residents through the agency’s feedback channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the individuals reported an alarming rise in criminal activities, particularly during rush hour, where hoodlums hide at inconspicuous spots along the expressway to attack unsuspecting passersby and motorists.

“We cannot allow these criminal elements to hold our people hostage in their communities.

“The state government remains steadfast in its resolve to protect lives and property.

“This operation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to this cause,” the spokesperson said.

Abdulraheem further said that the agency had carried out initial surveillance in the area raided.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that they discovered the miscreants made use of the pedestrian bridges at Ikate and Marwa Bus Stops to spot broken-down vehicles and attacked the occupants.

He called on motorists and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the agency or the nearest police station.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Obi, Otti in attendance as Onyeka Onwenu gets lowkey burial in Lagos

Obi, Otti in attendance as Onyeka Onwenu gets lowkey burial in Lagos

UK govt awards 82 Nigerians Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships

UK govt awards 82 Nigerians Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships

Lagos arrests 25 hoodlums for attacking motorists on Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos arrests 25 hoodlums for attacking motorists on Lekki-Epe Expressway

Dosunmu market fire victims get millions of naira compensation from Sanwo-Olu

Dosunmu market fire victims get millions of naira compensation from Sanwo-Olu

NNPCL, FIRST E&P launch transformative school renovation initiative for displaced Bauchi children

NNPCL, FIRST E&P launch transformative school renovation initiative for displaced Bauchi children

Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

I'm not worried about being arrested in Mongolia next week - Putin

I'm not worried about being arrested in Mongolia next week - Putin

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dave Umahi, Nigeria's Minister of Works.

Umahi says FG needs over ₦16trn to complete inherited road projects

Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]

Benue youths back Dangote as cement empire faces new threats

Nigeria Data Protection Sector [LinkedIn]

₦555m fine: Nigerian bank responds to data breach allegation

A stream of children wait in line during a food distribution at a feeding centre. [Getty Images]

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme