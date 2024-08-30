Lagos arrests 25 hoodlums for attacking motorists on Lekki-Epe Expressway

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

Abdulraheem said that the suspects were arrested during an operation which took place across key locations, including Chisco Roundabout, Elegushi, Ikate Roundabout and Marwa Bus Stop.

He said that the operation was carried out following a series of complaints lodged by concerned motorists and residents through the agency’s feedback channels.

According to him, the individuals reported an alarming rise in criminal activities, particularly during rush hour, where hoodlums hide at inconspicuous spots along the expressway to attack unsuspecting passersby and motorists.

“We cannot allow these criminal elements to hold our people hostage in their communities.

“The state government remains steadfast in its resolve to protect lives and property.

“This operation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to this cause,” the spokesperson said.

Abdulraheem further said that the agency had carried out initial surveillance in the area raided.

He said that they discovered the miscreants made use of the pedestrian bridges at Ikate and Marwa Bus Stops to spot broken-down vehicles and attacked the occupants.