Lagos APC, PDP greet Muslims, preach peace, love at Sallah

The political parties in separate goodwill messages on Saturday implored Nigerians and residents of the state to remember the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

On his part, the Chairman of APC in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi admonished Muslim faithful in the country to learn to keep promises and love their neighbours.

Ojelabi advised Muslims to always stand firm in defence of their beliefs and promises, noting that this was what made Prophet Ibrahim stand out as a righteous man.

The APC chairman, who feted some Muslim leaders in Lagos, advised them to always live peacefully with their fellow citizens to enshrine peace and love in the country.

He said: “Your sacrifice should always be charity to the poor, good deeds and submission to the Almighty Allah. It is my prayer that Allah (SWT) will accept your Ibada.

“Let me enjoin you to continue to be your brother’s keeper and promote unity always and continue to live in harmony with one another in fulfilment of Allah’s teachings and the lessons of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).”

Ojelabi appealed to them to remember the less privileged, and the poor during the celebration and allow the fear of Allah to guide them in all their conduct.

Ojelabi added: “I want to encourage you to devote more time to pray for our state, Lagos, the nation and all our leaders at all levels, that God should lead them right in their service to the people.”

Similarly, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, said that the Eid-el-Kabir celebration called for reflection on what binds Nigerians together.

According to him, these include the need to show love, compassion, and support for one another.

“The Islamic religion preaches togetherness and the value of communal living,” he said.

Amode said that no doubt, Nigerians were passing through a challenging period economically, “but as a party, the PDP believes that the best is yet to come for the state.”

According to him, the festive season is an auspicious time for all of us to renew our hope as a people and to continue to trust the Almighty Allah for all that we require.

He said that the PDP would continue to identify with the people of the state.

“We want to praise the endurance of our people, who have continued to expect a better tomorrow.