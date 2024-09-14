Lagos airport records 10,000 passengers, 2,000 workers daily - Management

The terminal also records the presence of more than 2,000 workers/business operators.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd, operators of the terminal, made the disclosure in Lagos.

Remi Jibodu, the Head of Aeronautics and Cargo Services/Acting Chief Operating Officer of the organisation, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Jibodu said that the figures usually increased during festive periods.

“In terms of passenger traffic at the terminal on a daily basis, it is around 10,000 people – arrival, departure.

“A lot of airlines are already preparing to expand their capacities with the expectation that there is going to be a lot of patronage.

“You will start seeing traffic going up. At this airport, we move with the seasons,” the official said.

He told NAN that more than 2,000 people, excluding passengers, show up at the terminal on a daily basis to work or engage in businesses.

Jibodu said that the increasing number of people and businesses at the terminal daily imposed the need for adequate measures for security and safety.

He said that Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd. had continued to leverage technologies for seamless operations in spite of the huge human traffic.

Also speaking with NAN, the organisation‘s Head of Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, disclosed that the organisation had concluded plans to introduce a seamless payment method for users of the terminal.

According to her, the QR Code payment method would soon be introduced by Bi-Courtney, in partnership with Interswitch, to eliminate queues at cash points.

“Usually, when you drive in, you pick your ticket, and when you are leaving, you have to go to a cash point to pay.

“To avoid that queue, you can now pay on your phone by just scanning the QR code,” she said.