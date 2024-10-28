Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, stated this during a meeting of the State Task Force on Immunisation on Monday in Ilorin, adding that the patients had already been isolated.

She explained that one of the viruses was classified as an orphan virus, noting that “this has placed Kwara among high-risk areas. An orphan virus is a virus that is not associated with a disease but may possess pathogenicity.’’

According to her, two rounds of targeted Local Response Immunisation were conducted as an outbreak response. She explained that “the agency has introduced Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine into Kwara Routine Immunisation Schedule, with Kwara coming tops among implementing states.

“We conducted zero-dose mapping to track immunised and partially immunised children to ramp up coverage of antigen and a total of 17,878 children were vaccinated in three days.”

Elelu stated that non-compliance during the immunisation among some migrants hindered the effectiveness of the exercise in some areas of the state. She called on local government chairmen to be committed to the immunisation exercise at their various local government areas, saying that their support would complement the state government's efforts.