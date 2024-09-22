Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

Kwankwaso presented the cheque to Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House Maiduguri, during his sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno.

Kwankwaso described the flood disaster caused by the collapsed Alau Dam, as one disaster too many for Borno that was recovering from the Boko Haram crisis.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for the injured and those who lost their properties.

In his response, Gov. Zulum thanked Kwankwaso for his sustained show of support to the government and people of Borno in moments of need.

Zulum assured him of judicious use of the donation for the maximum benefit of the people intended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso as the governor of Kano, then, sponsored 100 orphans from Borno to study in Kano, during the peak of insurgency in the state (2011 to 2015).