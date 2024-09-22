ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum assured him of judicious use of the donation for the maximum benefit of the people intended.

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims [X:@KwankwasoRM]
Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims [X:@KwankwasoRM]

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso presented the cheque to Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House Maiduguri, during his sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno.

Kwankwaso described the flood disaster caused by the collapsed Alau Dam, as one disaster too many for Borno that was recovering from the Boko Haram crisis.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for the injured and those who lost their properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Gov. Zulum thanked Kwankwaso for his sustained show of support to the government and people of Borno in moments of need.

Zulum assured him of judicious use of the donation for the maximum benefit of the people intended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso as the governor of Kano, then, sponsored 100 orphans from Borno to study in Kano, during the peak of insurgency in the state (2011 to 2015).

Kwankwaso was accompanied on the visit by some chieftains of NNPP comprising Engr. Buba Galadima, Dr Ajuji Ahmed and Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Abuja motorists selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Abuja residents selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Nigerian Army on patrol (Head Topics)

Soldier captured, tortured by IPOB retired 6 years ago - Nigerian Army

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu mourns over 40 farmers who died in Zamfara boat accident