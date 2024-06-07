ADVERTISEMENT
KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The billing system is designed to encourage tax compliance and management.

The billing system code named: Pay-by-Yourself or (Biya da Kanka), is designed to encourage tax compliance and management.

Alhaji Sada Shu’aibu, the Director of Corporate Communication of the service, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Katsina. He said the measure was imperative towards centralising tax payment and administration to enhance revenue generation.

According to him, the system will enable taxpayers to register with the service, to know their tax status and also pay directly to the government’s coffers.

“With the new system, taxpayers can register, calculate and also pay their dues at their convenience through their mobile phones or laptops.

“The aim is to block leakages in revenue generation to enable the government to execute projects that have direct impact on the people,” he said.

He, therefore, urged taxpayers to download the App for ease of transactions, as all revenue-generating agencies had been synchronised on the platform.

