We've blocked all wells and boreholes contaminated with cholera - Kosofe LG boss

This is to prevent further spread of Cholera disease within the local government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bacterium Vibrio cholerae causes Cholera, an infection of the intestines, which occurs from drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food.

Moyosore Ogunlewe, the Chairman of Kosofe local government, asserted while giving out his three-year Score Card at a media parley held at the Council’s Secretariat on Monday.

He said that many residents were tested and given appropriate medical attention to detect and prevent more people from contracting the disease.

“We have locked up all the affected wells and boreholes in the affected community especially in the Oworo area to ensure and prevent further spread of the disease.

“The local government is supervising and testing people, foods and water through the Ministry of Health to detect more affected boreholes and their source of food.

“The council is still on the field sensitising the residents to ensure the community is free from the deadly disease,” he said.

Ogunlewe also said that more than 20 boreholes had been provided for the community to ensure the residents enjoyed clean and safe water consumption.

The council chairman added that five boreholes were provided for each ward within the Kosofe local government.

He added that constant environmental cleaning and clearing were in place to ensure effective community hygiene.

According to him, constant clearing and cleaning of drainages are in place to safeguard residents and ensure constant testing to detect latest occurrence, but that for now, the incidence of cholera is reducing on a daily basis.

“We are organising a free mobile treatment, where medical vehicles will be moving around the community to test and treat residents especially the elderly who could not work at the health centres.

“Through this mobile medical outreach, children and other vulnerable groups will be tested and treated for free,” he said.

