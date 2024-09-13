King Charles III awards Nigerian Air Force officer sword of honour in UK

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that Sangokoya attended the Modularised Initial Officers’ Training (MIOT) Course 22 as a cadet from March to September 2023, emerging as the Best International Cadet on the Course.

According to him, RAFCC graduates up to eight courses yearly, and the International Sword of Honour goes to the most outstanding among the award-winning International Cadets for the year.

Ali said the prestigious award was presented to Flying Officer Sangokoya by the Prince of Wales His Royal Highness, Prince William, on behalf of King Charles III, at the Royal Graduation on Thursday.

“It is noteworthy that Flying Officer Sangokoya is the first African recipient of the RAFCC International Sword of Honour.

“This highlights not only the young officer’s individual excellence but also the NAF’s pedigree of exceptional performance on the international stage,’’ he said.

In his congratulatory message to the officer, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, commended him for this remarkable achievement.

According to the CAS, this prestigious recognition is a testament to the officer’s focus, dedication and hard work throughout his training.

The air chief also lauded the family of Sangokoya for their support and encouragement, which he said, no doubt played a vital role in his success.